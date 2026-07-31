Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 127.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total transaction of $28,995,876.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 313,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,299,838.94. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 18.4%

MU opened at $874.66 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $975.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $987.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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