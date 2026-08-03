Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 420.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory shortage outlook remains supportive: Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Why Micron Stock Is Rising on What Apple's Tim Cook Didn't Say

Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Positive Sentiment: Sector fund flows and AI spending provide support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and valuation remain bullish arguments: Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level.

Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Technical trading is highly volatile: MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Micron stock rebounds off key support, but technical overhead persists

MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure weighs on the shares: Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Why Is Micron Stock Falling on Friday?

Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is another overhang: Recent disclosures show extensive sales by Micron executives, including CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, with no reported insider purchases in the cited six-month period. While these transactions may be scheduled, investors may interpret them as a short-term confidence signal.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $823.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $976.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total value of $28,995,876.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 313,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,299,838.94. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here