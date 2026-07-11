Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 131,270 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 8.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $42,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $12.34 on Friday, hitting $979.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,541,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $923.27 and a 200 day moving average of $578.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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