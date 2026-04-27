Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA's holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in Synopsys by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $500.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC cut Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here