Midwest Trust Co Purchases 31,016 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Midwest Trust Co raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,499 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 0.1%

ELS opened at $63.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELS

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

Further Reading

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