Milford Funds Ltd. Buys Shares of 116,771 Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,771 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,337,000. Milford Funds Ltd. owned 0.10% of Equifax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Explore Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,982 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $197,018,000 after acquiring an additional 163,866 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,837,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $701,986,000 after acquiring an additional 163,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,071 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $212,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Equifax Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Equifax News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Equifax

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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