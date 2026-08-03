Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,000 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $235.09 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $194.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $251.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $252.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $136,827.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $732,932.69. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,232,110.84. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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