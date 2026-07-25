Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 568,890 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Key Headlines Impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Article Title

Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Article Title

Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Article Title

Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning.

Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint.

The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and mixed institutional ownership trends could be a modest headwind for sentiment, even though these factors do not appear to be the main driver today.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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