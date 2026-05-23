Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $467.51 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $481.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $297.43 and its 200 day moving average is $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $762.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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