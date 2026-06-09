Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 892.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,972,406,000 after buying an additional 37,661,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $347.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citic Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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