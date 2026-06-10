Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,485 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after acquiring an additional 288,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,376,229,000 after purchasing an additional 718,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,346,512 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,677,486,000 after purchasing an additional 420,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,072,744,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $493.91 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $479.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $613.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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