MP Materials Corp. $MP Stock Position Raised by Amundi

Amundi raised its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 260.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,001 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 278,126 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.22% of MP Materials worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $82,531,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in MP Materials by 76.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,834,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,307 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd increased its position in MP Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company's stock worth $996,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,885 shares of the company's stock worth $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 769,517 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,176,275. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.62 per share, with a total value of $962,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,333,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,512,565.26. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 905,167 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,837. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MP Materials from $70.00 to $71.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $78.21.

View Our Latest Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company's fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.The business had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. MP Materials's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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