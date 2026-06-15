MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $112.71 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

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About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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