Myriad Asset Management US LP Sells 11,048 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Myriad Asset Management US LP lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,048 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.3% of Myriad Asset Management US LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.2% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Morgan Stanley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $185.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average is $169.33. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $192.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 14.09%.The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is 39.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles A. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,547,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 119,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,690,826.24. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 280,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,501,921.22. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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