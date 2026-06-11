National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,179 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. National Health Investors comprises 2.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of National Health Investors worth $40,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NHI alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,177,473.44. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NHI opened at $72.96 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 36.86%.The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.71%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Health Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Health Investors wasn't on the list.

While National Health Investors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here