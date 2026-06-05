Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 49,690 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,154 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 49,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.52. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is drawing attention after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment is improving even without a fresh earnings catalyst. Zacks upgrade

Alibaba is drawing attention after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment is improving even without a fresh earnings catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to promote its Qwen AI platform, cloud tools, and AI-enabled commerce initiatives, which investors may view as evidence that Alibaba is strengthening its long-term growth story. Alibaba expands AI capabilities

The company continues to promote its Qwen AI platform, cloud tools, and AI-enabled commerce initiatives, which investors may view as evidence that Alibaba is strengthening its long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s new multi-year UEFA partnership positions its AI, cloud, and e-commerce platforms on a global stage, reinforcing the company’s international brand and technology ambitions. Alibaba UEFA deal

Alibaba’s new multi-year UEFA partnership positions its AI, cloud, and e-commerce platforms on a global stage, reinforcing the company’s international brand and technology ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba is weighing a bid for South Korea’s Homeplus could support its offline retail expansion story abroad and signal that management is still looking for overseas growth opportunities. Alibaba weighs Homeplus bid

Reports that Alibaba is weighing a bid for South Korea’s Homeplus could support its offline retail expansion story abroad and signal that management is still looking for overseas growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba confirmed routine share-capital changes and continued public-float compliance, which is operationally routine and unlikely to move the stock on its own. Share capital update

Alibaba confirmed routine share-capital changes and continued public-float compliance, which is operationally routine and unlikely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary about large upcoming IPOs such as SpaceX and OpenAI is adding market noise, but it is not directly tied to Alibaba’s fundamentals. Major tech IPOs article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here