Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,455 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group comprises about 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nebius Group worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nebius Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,099,000 after purchasing an additional 964,984 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,804,820 shares of the company's stock worth $234,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,353 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius said a Vera Rubin rack has gone live in Finland, marking progress in deploying next-generation AI infrastructure. The company also confirmed that it will release second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 12, followed by a conference call. Nebius locks in Aug. 12 earnings date after Vera Rubin rack goes live in Finland

Nebius said a Vera Rubin rack has gone live in Finland, marking progress in deploying next-generation AI infrastructure. The company also confirmed that it will release second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 12, followed by a conference call. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analysts highlighted Nebius’ shift toward higher-margin, full-stack AI cloud and platform services. Reported AI-cloud growth, strategic relationships with Microsoft and Meta, Nvidia backing, and contracted power capacity are viewed as potential supports for long-term expansion. Nebius: PaaS Power Over Agentic Bleed

Bullish analysts highlighted Nebius’ shift toward higher-margin, full-stack AI cloud and platform services. Reported AI-cloud growth, strategic relationships with Microsoft and Meta, Nvidia backing, and contracted power capacity are viewed as potential supports for long-term expansion. Neutral Sentiment: The August 12 earnings release is the next major catalyst. Investors will likely focus on revenue growth, customer commitments, utilization, margins, financing, and the company’s planned $20 billion–$25 billion capital investment. Nebius Group announces date of second quarter 2026 results and conference call

The August 12 earnings release is the next major catalyst. Investors will likely focus on revenue growth, customer commitments, utilization, margins, financing, and the company’s planned $20 billion–$25 billion capital investment. Negative Sentiment: AI-cloud stocks sold off broadly as rising credit-default-swap costs signaled increased concern about credit risk, funding needs, and the sustainability of heavy infrastructure spending. Nebius’ high valuation and substantial planned capital expenditures make it particularly sensitive to shifts in investor risk appetite. Nebius Drops 10%, CoreWeave Sinks 9% as Rising Credit-Swap Costs Hit the AI Cloud Trade

AI-cloud stocks sold off broadly as rising credit-default-swap costs signaled increased concern about credit risk, funding needs, and the sustainability of heavy infrastructure spending. Nebius’ high valuation and substantial planned capital expenditures make it particularly sensitive to shifts in investor risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that AI infrastructure demand may not translate into sufficiently high utilization and margins, while regulatory risks and competition from providers such as CoreWeave could pressure Nebius’ growth plans.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,913.20. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170 in the last 90 days.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NBIS opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 4.10. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $299.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.04.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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