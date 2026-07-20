Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management's holdings in Newmont were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE NEM opened at $89.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock.

Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2.

Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2. Positive Sentiment: Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project.

Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat.

Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from strong-buy to hold , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings.

Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from to , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell more sharply than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting investor concern about softer gold prices, higher costs, and near-term earnings uncertainty.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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