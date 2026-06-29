North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,463 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.89% of LSI Industries worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,774 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised LSI Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut LSI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised LSI Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Caneris sold 109,226 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $2,653,099.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,573,749.10. This represents a 62.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilfred T. Ogara sold 10,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $249,789.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,497,795.74. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,173 shares of company stock worth $6,220,368. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $26.56 on Monday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $975.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.91%.The firm had revenue of $150.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. LSI Industries's payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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