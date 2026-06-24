Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 4,799 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,110.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,022.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,018.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,230.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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