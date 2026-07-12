NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Strs Ohio's Largest Position

Strs Ohio decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,074,560 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 394,124 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 6.3% of Strs Ohio's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strs Ohio's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,582,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after buying an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in NVIDIA by 896.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. China Renaissance initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.96. 148,048,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,546,280. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.02 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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