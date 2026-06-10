NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Raised by Boxwood Ventures Inc.

Boxwood Ventures Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,638 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 10.6% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boxwood Ventures Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,230,458 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $229,480,000 after buying an additional 776,670 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 158,790 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $29,614,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2%

NVDA opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.93. The company has a market cap of $5.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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