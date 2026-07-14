NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,959 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commentary from investors and analysts continued to frame NVIDIA as the leader in AI infrastructure, with strong earnings, high margins, and ongoing demand for its chips and full-stack platform. Article Title

Commentary from investors and analysts continued to frame NVIDIA as the leader in AI infrastructure, with strong earnings, high margins, and ongoing demand for its chips and full-stack platform. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said NVIDIA remains the preferred AI-chip exposure for Wall Street, citing continued AI capex, favorable analyst ratings, and the company’s dominant position versus rivals like AMD and custom-chip efforts. Article Title

Several reports said NVIDIA remains the preferred AI-chip exposure for Wall Street, citing continued AI capex, favorable analyst ratings, and the company’s dominant position versus rivals like AMD and custom-chip efforts. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on AI spending suggested demand is still healthy, with TSMC’s strong sales and broader AI buildout trends reinforcing the idea that NVIDIA’s end-market remains resilient. Article Title

Coverage on AI spending suggested demand is still healthy, with TSMC’s strong sales and broader AI buildout trends reinforcing the idea that NVIDIA’s end-market remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles argued that NVIDIA’s stock has lagged the broader AI trade or that other names such as Broadcom may outperform in the near term, which adds debate but does not change the core long-term thesis. Article Title

Some articles argued that NVIDIA’s stock has lagged the broader AI trade or that other names such as Broadcom may outperform in the near term, which adds debate but does not change the core long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness and profit-taking hit semiconductor stocks, and one article noted investors were trimming exposure to high-growth names, which pressured NVIDIA in the short term. Article Title

Broader tech weakness and profit-taking hit semiconductor stocks, and one article noted investors were trimming exposure to high-growth names, which pressured NVIDIA in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Several reports raised questions about whether AI spending is becoming more selective or whether competition from custom chips and rivals could eventually limit NVIDIA’s upside, creating a cautionary tone. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $203.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $162.02 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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