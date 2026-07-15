NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,541 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $209.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.76. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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