NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,806 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of GM Advisory Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $209.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.76.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.
NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc raised its price target on NVIDIA to $330 from $310 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing the bullish view that earnings and AI demand remain strong. What Is Going on With NVIDIA Stock on Tuesday?
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary continues to highlight NVIDIA as a core beneficiary of the AI buildout, with analysts pointing to expanding partnerships, data center demand, and strong long-term growth prospects. NVIDIA's AI Partnerships Expand: Can This Keep NVDA Ahead of Rivals?
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that China may allow a limited number of top AI firms to buy NVIDIA H200 chips suggest a possible, though still constrained, reopening of a key market. US official says shipments of H200 chips to China have begun
- Positive Sentiment: Broader market tone also helped, as chipmakers led the Nasdaq higher and investors favored hardware names over software stocks. S&P 500, Nasdaq End Higher On Support From Chipmakers, Cybersecurity Stocks And Soft Inflation Data — NVDA, GS, SKHY, VZ, LCID In Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame NVIDIA as still the dominant AI chip leader, but note that expectations are already very high and that the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Nvidia’s China Comeback Finally Begins — But Here’s Why Investors Should Keep Expectations in Check
- Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, there are reminders that the China recovery is still limited and that supply, regulation, and competition could keep the upside from being linear. U.S. trade official says 'very few' Nvidia H200 AI chips have been shipped to China
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to ongoing risks from U.S.-China trade controls and tighter compliance rules, which could limit how much NVIDIA benefits from China in the near term. Nvidia halves Asia buyer list in China chip crackdown, FT reports
About NVIDIA
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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