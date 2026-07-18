NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lessened by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,591 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 12,788 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.81 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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