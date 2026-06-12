NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its stake in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 26,071 shares during the period. NWPX Infrastructure accounts for 4.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 3.07% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWPX Infrastructure

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $129.58. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.10 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NWPX Infrastructure news, Director Amanda Julian sold 3,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $249,986.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,815.66. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $233,937.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,225.34. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,273 shares of company stock worth $662,524. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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