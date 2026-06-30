NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,439 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 58,045 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $33,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,954,739,000 after acquiring an additional 293,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,159 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,407,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,703,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,210,038,000 after purchasing an additional 818,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $300.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $278.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.52. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $183.00 and a twelve month high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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