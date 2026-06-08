O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,371 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $77,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $209.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

More AbbVie News

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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