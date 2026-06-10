O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,909 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 234,759 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cemex worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Cemex by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cemex by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cemex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Cemex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cemex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CX opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Research analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. This is a boost from Cemex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cemex's payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cemex from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cemex from $13.90 to $14.10 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cemex from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cemex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cemex news, insider Herrera Jesus Vicente Gonzalez sold 35,000 shares of Cemex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 846,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,287,481.60. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Cemex Company Profile

Cemex NYSE: CX is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex's product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report).

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