OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 10.9%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $466.38 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $115.06 and a one year high of $546.44. The company has a market capitalization of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $358.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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