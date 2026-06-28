OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.69 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,853 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the bank's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the bank's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the bank's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CFG opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

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