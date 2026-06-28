OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.13 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,529,193.48. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $257.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,154.99 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.84 and a 200-day moving average of $185.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $322.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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