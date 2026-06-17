Opal Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,930 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled its first suite of AI models built for robots, signaling a push into “physical AI” and more advanced AI agents beyond chatbots. That could improve Alibaba’s long-term growth story in cloud and enterprise AI. Article Title

Alibaba unveiled its first suite of AI models built for robots, signaling a push into “physical AI” and more advanced AI agents beyond chatbots. That could improve Alibaba’s long-term growth story in cloud and enterprise AI. Positive Sentiment: Reports also said billionaire investor Michael Burry boosted his Alibaba stake, highlighting confidence in the company’s AI capabilities and share buyback efforts. Article Title

Reports also said billionaire investor Michael Burry boosted his Alibaba stake, highlighting confidence in the company’s AI capabilities and share buyback efforts. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is reportedly considering a $1.5 billion bid for Chinese grocery delivery company Pupu, which could expand its presence in local commerce and logistics if completed. Article Title

Alibaba is reportedly considering a $1.5 billion bid for Chinese grocery delivery company Pupu, which could expand its presence in local commerce and logistics if completed. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba also announced AI support tools for small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across its ecosystem, though the immediate stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Alibaba also announced AI support tools for small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across its ecosystem, though the immediate stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba continues to face regulatory and geopolitical risks after the Pentagon blacklisted the company over alleged ties to the Chinese military; Alibaba denies the claim and says it will fight the designation. Article Title

Alibaba continues to face regulatory and geopolitical risks after the Pentagon blacklisted the company over alleged ties to the Chinese military; Alibaba denies the claim and says it will fight the designation. Negative Sentiment: Chinese regulators also rebuked Alibaba over misleading discount practices during the 618 shopping festival, adding to scrutiny of its retail operations and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here