OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 82,283 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 82,283 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 4.1% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,906,000 after buying an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is drawing attention after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment is improving even without a fresh earnings catalyst. Zacks upgrade

Alibaba is drawing attention after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment is improving even without a fresh earnings catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to promote its Qwen AI platform, cloud tools, and AI-enabled commerce initiatives, which investors may view as evidence that Alibaba is strengthening its long-term growth story. Alibaba expands AI capabilities

The company continues to promote its Qwen AI platform, cloud tools, and AI-enabled commerce initiatives, which investors may view as evidence that Alibaba is strengthening its long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s new multi-year UEFA partnership positions its AI, cloud, and e-commerce platforms on a global stage, reinforcing the company’s international brand and technology ambitions. Alibaba UEFA deal

Alibaba’s new multi-year UEFA partnership positions its AI, cloud, and e-commerce platforms on a global stage, reinforcing the company’s international brand and technology ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba is weighing a bid for South Korea’s Homeplus could support its offline retail expansion story abroad and signal that management is still looking for overseas growth opportunities. Alibaba weighs Homeplus bid

Reports that Alibaba is weighing a bid for South Korea’s Homeplus could support its offline retail expansion story abroad and signal that management is still looking for overseas growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba confirmed routine share-capital changes and continued public-float compliance, which is operationally routine and unlikely to move the stock on its own. Share capital update

Alibaba confirmed routine share-capital changes and continued public-float compliance, which is operationally routine and unlikely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary about large upcoming IPOs such as SpaceX and OpenAI is adding market noise, but it is not directly tied to Alibaba’s fundamentals. Major tech IPOs article

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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