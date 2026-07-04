Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,785 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,963,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,996 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,671 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $164,364,000 after buying an additional 58,719 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $461.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.60 and a twelve month high of $714.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $492.85 and its 200 day moving average is $572.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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