Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 413,005 Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 413,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Upbound Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 773,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,681,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 327,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 2,295 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,106.55. Following the acquisition, the director owned 96,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,321.29. The trade was a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPBD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upbound Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Upbound Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.67.

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Upbound Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.79. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Upbound Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Upbound Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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