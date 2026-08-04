Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $43.14 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 238,386 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $43,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations. Palantir reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share versus the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.94 billion, above the $1.81 billion forecast. Revenue rose 93% year over year, and GAAP net income exceeded $1 billion. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Palantir reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share versus the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.94 billion, above the $1.81 billion forecast. Revenue rose 93% year over year, and GAAP net income exceeded $1 billion. Positive Sentiment: U.S. commercial growth accelerated sharply. U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, reinforcing evidence that demand for Palantir’s AI platform is expanding beyond government contracts. U.S. total revenue increased 115%. The Most Important Number in Palantir’s Earnings Report

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, reinforcing evidence that demand for Palantir’s AI platform is expanding beyond government contracts. U.S. total revenue increased 115%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance above Wall Street expectations. Palantir now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of roughly $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, representing about 82% growth, compared with consensus near $7.7 billion. U.S. commercial revenue is projected to grow at least 134%, while third-quarter revenue guidance also topped estimates. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

Palantir now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of roughly $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, representing about 82% growth, compared with consensus near $7.7 billion. U.S. commercial revenue is projected to grow at least 134%, while third-quarter revenue guidance also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Operating leverage remained strong. Palantir reported a 47% GAAP operating margin and a 62% adjusted operating margin, closed 220 contracts worth at least $1 million, and held $9.2 billion in cash and short-term Treasuries. A new Mercury Systems partnership could also support defense and factory-automation demand. Palantir Q2 2026 results

Palantir reported a 47% GAAP operating margin and a 62% adjusted operating margin, closed 220 contracts worth at least $1 million, and held $9.2 billion in cash and short-term Treasuries. A new Mercury Systems partnership could also support defense and factory-automation demand. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, arguing that enterprises need greater control over their data and AI models. The comments reinforce Palantir’s “AI sovereignty” positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Palantir CEO discusses the AI industry

CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, arguing that enterprises need greater control over their data and AI models. The comments reinforce Palantir’s “AI sovereignty” positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and selling risks remain. Palantir trades at a very high earnings multiple, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth slows or guidance disappoints. Reports also highlighted substantial insider selling with no reported insider purchases over the past six months, while scrutiny of the company’s U.K. NHS data-platform work remains an overhang. Palantir faces valuation concerns

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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