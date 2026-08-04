Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,550 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,268 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $509.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,795. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $375.41 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.57 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $397.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.82. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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