Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,227 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total value of $242,795.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,721.30. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $12.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.91. 4,677,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,614. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $368.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $265.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.14, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50 day moving average price is $274.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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