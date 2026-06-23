Paragon Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,406 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.7%

AMD stock opened at $551.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $899.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $423.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.82 and a fifty-two week high of $562.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD gained after expanding FSR GPU driver support to older graphics cards, a move that could improve customer satisfaction and extend the life of its GPU ecosystem. Article Title

AMD gained after expanding FSR GPU driver support to older graphics cards, a move that could improve customer satisfaction and extend the life of its GPU ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: AMD was also supported by broader strength in chip stocks, as investors rotated into semiconductors on improving risk sentiment and continued AI spending optimism. Article Title

AMD was also supported by broader strength in chip stocks, as investors rotated into semiconductors on improving risk sentiment and continued AI spending optimism. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted AMD as a strong AI-chip contender that could benefit from further growth in data center and networking demand, reinforcing the bullish long-term narrative. Article Title

Commentary highlighted AMD as a strong AI-chip contender that could benefit from further growth in data center and networking demand, reinforcing the bullish long-term narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed AMD as having already doubled this year and trading well above technical support levels, which may prompt some investors to question how much upside is left near current highs. Article Title

Several articles framed AMD as having already doubled this year and trading well above technical support levels, which may prompt some investors to question how much upside is left near current highs. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution also came from reports that David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed its AMD stake by about 32%, which can be read as a modest confidence signal against the stock’s recent surge. Article Title

Investor caution also came from reports that David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed its AMD stake by about 32%, which can be read as a modest confidence signal against the stock’s recent surge. Negative Sentiment: Another bearish headline noted heavy insider selling, with more than $60 million in AMD shares reportedly sold in early June, which may raise concerns about valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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