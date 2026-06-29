Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 6,186 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 271.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,167,559,000 after purchasing an additional 354,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,176,828,000 after purchasing an additional 172,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,820,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,127,594 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,318,325,000 after purchasing an additional 797,866 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,784,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,171,959,000 after buying an additional 695,771 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $519.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $507.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.81. The stock has a market cap of $240.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $527.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $543.27.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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