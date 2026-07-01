Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 6,636 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.78 billion, a PE ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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