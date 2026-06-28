Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,354 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 56,185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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