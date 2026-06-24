PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,112 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 250,960 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in PayPal were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal and Commerce released new research showing strong consumer interest in AI-powered “agentic shopping,” with many shoppers saying they want AI help finding the best prices and discounts. That supports PayPal’s push into AI-enabled commerce and shoppable advertising, which could become a longer-term growth driver. Two-Thirds of Consumers Are Ready to Try Agentic Shopping, but Many Demand Human Approval Before AI Can Buy

PayPal and Commerce released new research showing strong consumer interest in AI-powered “agentic shopping,” with many shoppers saying they want AI help finding the best prices and discounts. That supports PayPal’s push into AI-enabled commerce and shoppable advertising, which could become a longer-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted that PayPal’s branded checkout total payment volume grew 2% in Q1 2026, suggesting the core checkout business may be stabilizing after a period of weakness. Investors may see that as an early sign of recovery in a key revenue stream. PayPal's Checkout Recovery: Can Branded TPV Reaccelerate?

Another report highlighted that PayPal’s branded checkout total payment volume grew 2% in Q1 2026, suggesting the core checkout business may be stabilizing after a period of weakness. Investors may see that as an early sign of recovery in a key revenue stream. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal’s Ad SVP discussed how transaction-based shoppable ads are changing retail and how consumer behavior is shifting toward AI-driven discovery. The comments reinforce PayPal’s strategic direction, but they do not provide a near-term financial catalyst by themselves. PayPal Ad Executive Explains How Shoppable Ads Are Disrupting Retail

PayPal’s Ad SVP discussed how transaction-based shoppable ads are changing retail and how consumer behavior is shifting toward AI-driven discovery. The comments reinforce PayPal’s strategic direction, but they do not provide a near-term financial catalyst by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage said PayPal closed lower than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting continued investor caution around the stock. The move appears tied more to general sentiment and the company’s beaten-down valuation than to a major new negative company-specific event. Paypal (PYPL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. KGI Securities reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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