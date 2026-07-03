PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 282.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reportedly said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be poised for a comeback as investors rotate beyond tech-heavy winners. Article Title

UBS reportedly said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be poised for a comeback as investors rotate beyond tech-heavy winners. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo announced progress toward its 2030 agriculture goals, reinforcing its sustainability and supply-chain strategy. Article Title

PepsiCo announced progress toward its 2030 agriculture goals, reinforcing its sustainability and supply-chain strategy. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted PepsiCo as an attractive dividend stock and noted its efforts in innovation, marketing, and operational changes, which may support long-term sentiment. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted PepsiCo as an attractive dividend stock and noted its efforts in innovation, marketing, and operational changes, which may support long-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan both cut PepsiCo price targets, but kept their ratings unchanged, signaling softer near-term expectations rather than a major thesis change.

Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan both cut PepsiCo price targets, but kept their ratings unchanged, signaling softer near-term expectations rather than a major thesis change. Neutral Sentiment: UBS also trimmed PepsiCo’s target, saying the long-run story remains intact despite near-term headwinds. Article Title

UBS also trimmed PepsiCo’s target, saying the long-run story remains intact despite near-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: News flow ahead of Q2 earnings next week suggests investors are waiting for confirmation on growth, with some reports saying retail interest has cooled and North American top-line trends remain under pressure.

News flow ahead of Q2 earnings next week suggests investors are waiting for confirmation on growth, with some reports saying retail interest has cooled and North American top-line trends remain under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo’s agriculture-goals update, executive commentary on “making the simple special,” and leadership appointments in Europe are supportive corporate updates, but likely have limited immediate stock impact.

PepsiCo’s agriculture-goals update, executive commentary on “making the simple special,” and leadership appointments in Europe are supportive corporate updates, but likely have limited immediate stock impact. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts lowered earnings forecasts for upcoming fiscal periods, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay muted in the near term.

Some analysts lowered earnings forecasts for upcoming fiscal periods, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay muted in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo’s North America top-line trends were still under pressure and that the stock may be losing momentum with retail investors could weigh on sentiment into earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $144.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.81. The company has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $132.96 and a one year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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