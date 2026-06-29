Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,788 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $108,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $273.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $285.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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