Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 3,069 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $2,322,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,703. This represents a 46.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,507,067.70. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $468.00.

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Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $392.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $549.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.11.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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