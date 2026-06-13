Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $919,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $953,527,000 after buying an additional 466,847 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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