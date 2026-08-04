Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,454,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Pinterest worth $42,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $357,945,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock worth $556,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,628 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,801,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,809,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $719,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,476 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,594,656. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,627. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Pinterest from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.69.

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About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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